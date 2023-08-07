New video shows mayhem during takeover of NW Miami intersection

MIAMI - New video shows some terrifying moments and mayhem at a Northwest Miami-Dade intersection where shots were fired and three people were wounded.

The video shows what happens in what has been referred to as "an intersection takeover shooting."

It happens just before 6 a.m. on Sunday at Northwest 7th Ave. and 146 St.

On the video, you hear one woman in disbelief saying "Oh my God this is crazy."

You also see a man with a gun firing at a vehicle and hear the sounds of tires screeching and the car crashing. It then takes off and as you see it driving away, some people are seen running from the scene and another person is knocked to the ground.

After the gunfire, a 20-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man are transported to the Ryder Trauma Center. Their conditions have stabilized. A 19-year-old man who was wounded was also taken there after initially being transported to Hialeah Hospital.

Not far from the scene on I-95, police surrounded a car with bullet holes in it. A woman was removed from the car and placed on a stretcher and transported to the hospital.

Police are not saying what prompted the shooting. They are looking for a gunman. Anyone who can help find him should call Miami-Dade police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Over the past few months, police in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have been cracking down on those who are recklessly driving in intersections, streets and parking lots, leading to arrests, seized firearms, traffic tickets and impounded cars.

This week, Miami-Dade police launched a traffic enforcement campaign that will run through November 17th to target aggressive drivers.