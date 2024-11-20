New video emerges of 2019 police shootout that killed UPS driver, innocent bystander

MIAMI - Newly released surveillance and bodycam footage sheds light on the 2019 police shootout in Miramar that resulted in the deaths of a UPS driver, an innocent bystander and two armed robbery suspects.

Frank Ordonez CBS Miami

The incident began with a masked man entering a Coral Gables jewelry store, firing a shot into the ground and demanding the store owner fill a bag with jewelry.

Surveillance footage captures the suspect's actions inside the store before he and an accomplice fled the scene.

The suspects abandoned their getaway car and hijacked a UPS truck, taking 27-year-old driver Frank Ordonez hostage.

Ordonez, a father of two, was forced to drive the truck as police pursued them to Miramar Parkway.

Bodycam footage from the aftermath of the chaotic shootout shows officers approaching the UPS truck.

Both suspects, Ordonez and an innocent motorist were killed in the exchange of gunfire, with police bullets striking the victims.

Four officers involved in the incident have been charged with manslaughter. All have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

The case has drawn scrutiny over the use of deadly force and the handling of the hostage situation.