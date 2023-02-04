New study ranks Miami in top 3 cities to watch Super Bowl

MIAMI-- A new study shows that Miami ranks third among the top cities to watch the Super Bowl game.

The study conducted by the sportsbook website NJ.bet analyzed key factors in cities across the country to determine the top 30 best cities to watch the Super Bowl.

The analysis included five equally weighted metrics, including pizza accessibility, number of bars and sports bars, number of liquor stores, game day travel safety, as well as overall fan enthusiasm, according to Yelp data.

The city is home to 52.1 pizza restaurants per 100,000, which gives fans plenty of options for game day delivery.

Miami has 108.2 bars per 100,000 residents, according to Yelp. That's more than 400 places to pull up a bar stool, grab a cold one and watch the game.

Miami residents conduct 75,016 per 100,000 Google searches for "Super Bowl" during the months of January and February, Yelp stats show

In terms of game day travel safety, Miami has some of the fewest traffic fatalities with an average of 5.7 fatalities per 100,000 during the month of February.

Miami is also home to 21.1 liquor stores per 100,000, according to Yelp data.