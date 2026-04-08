FBI increases reward to $25,000 for information on South Florida woman's remains in Spain murder

The FBI is offering a new reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the location of Ana Maria Knezevich's remains. Authorities believe Knezevich, who once lived in Fort Lauderdale, was killed in Spain, though her body has never been found.

Ana Maria Knezevich's brother, Felipe Henao, expressed gratitude for the new reward.

"It's been very hard on us, especially on my mother," Henao said. "I really appreciate the FBI for keeping on the case and keep looking for my sister."

Knezevich was reported missing on Feb. 4, 2024, while living in Madrid, Spain. Investigators believe she was murdered two days before that date.

Tim Agustyniak, an FBI official, said the search for the remains is ongoing.

"We've explored several different investigative options with the FBI and our foreign partners so far," Agustyniak said. "I won't go into specifics about that, but to date, we have not been able to locate her remains."

Investigators say her estranged husband, David Knezevich, followed her to Spain in the midst of their divorce. David Knezevich was allegedly seen spray painting the surveillance camera in her apartment building. The FBI says he was then seen leaving with a rolling suitcase, which they believe contained Ana Maria's body.

"He entered a vehicle and traveled from Spain back to Serbia, where David had been before," Agustyniak said. "The FBI believes that Anna's remains were disposed of along that route heading back to Serbia."

David Knezevich was taken into custody at Miami International Airport and was later found dead in prison. Despite the subject being deceased, the FBI is continuing the case.

"The main reason, according to us, is to bring justice to the family," Agustyniak said. "The FBI does not quit on a case just because the subject in the case may be deceased."

Henao also spoke about the larger context of the case, saying his sister is not the only victim of violence against women.

"We will always keep on fighting," Henao said. "My sister is not the only victim of violence against women, so we need to keep speaking about it."

If you have any information, contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy Consulate, submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.