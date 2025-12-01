New multi-million-dollar movie production studio being built in Fort Lauderdale

For decades, the former Wingate landfill site in Fort Lauderdale has sat empty. But now a $160 million movie production studio is set to replace it and bring over 1,000 jobs.

Napster, formerly known as the peer-to-peer music sharing platform, has rebranded, with a focus on artificial intelligence. The company plans to build its new headquarters on NW 31st Avenue on the vacant 60-acre site.

What does the plan include?

"This is going to be one of a kind, huge, aspirational project for the area," said Larry Mastropieri, Mastropieri Group broker and owner.

Mastropieri is also a former engineer. He's familiar with the project and the environmental undertaking that comes with the site.

It was designated as an EPA superfund locationhttps://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0401078due to soil and water contamination.

City officials said cleanup was completed in 2002, it was monitored for decades, and deemed safe.

"There's just an immense amount of effort that goes into cleanup of a superfund site; most of these sites don't get redeveloped," Mastropieri said.

According to a site plan submitted to the city of Fort Lauderdale development review committee, the plan includes a three-story 162,000 square foot building, indoor and outdoor film sets, a film school and community gathering space laid out to include food trucks.

In a public-private partnership, the city is leasing the land for just $1 a year for 50 years, in exchange for the developers footing the full $160 construction bill.

Community split on plans

"Things are changing, and it's going to be a big impact, you know," said Fred, who lives near the site.

He's excited for the changes and hopeful that it will improve the surrounding area.

"The first thought was they're crazy," said Craig Carter, who also lives nearby.

Carter said the studio would seem out of place and questioned the choice of location.

"To me, I think it should be a little safer, it's a lot of things going on every day here, you hear the sirens all day every day," Carter said.

"I couldn't see it being a movie studio, actually," said Benji Jones.

Jones has owned his home near the site for the last 40 years. He said he's concerned about a big development joining the neighborhood.

"I like being in the dead-end street kind of secluded, cone back here and chill out, now it's going to be hustle and bustle," said Jones.

Mastropieri said finding an open 60-acre site is rare, and it could be huge for upgrades to the area.

"Surrounding this is residential that's priced in the $300,000-500,000 range, and you could imagine that that will improve home values in the area too," Mastropieri said.

CBS News Miami reached out to Napster for an interview or comment, but did not receive a response. No word on when construction will begin.