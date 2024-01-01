Neighbor saved SW Miami-Dade family from raging house fire

MIAMI - A southwest Miami-Dade family was saved from a raging fire in their home by a neighbor.

Stacy Ellis, who lives in the home in the 4500 block of SW 128th Place, said he was beginning to fall asleep around 2 a.m. when a neighbor, who saw the fire, banged on his door and told him what was happening.

"Well, we were all in bed and I was kind of in and out of sleep. I was watching television and someone knocked on the door. I knew it wasn't a normal knock so I ran to the door and opened it and they showed us where the house was on fire, on the north end of the house. That's basically it, they saved our lives, and I thank God they were passing by."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and quickly put out the fire. Ellis said because of the actions of a neighbor everyone in the home was able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.