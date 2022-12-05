Watch CBS News
Need a fun stocking stuffer? Florida Lottery introduces four new scratch off games

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - Looking for a unique stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift this holiday season?

The Florida Lottery has you covered with four new scratch-off games that range in price from $2 to $10 and feature more than 24 million winning tickets.

The DIAMOND MINE 20X scratch-off game costs $10 per ticket and has more than $158 million in cash prizes. The four top prizes are worth a million dollars each. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.32.

Florida Lottery

The $5 XTREME CROSSWORD game has more than $131 million in cash prizes, including 16 top prizes of $500,000. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.99.

Another new $5 game is LUCKY NUMBERS which features more than $76 million in cash prizes and 16 top prizes of $500,000. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

And finally, for just $2 a ticket, there's the new year 2023 CASH BLAST. This game has more than $19 million in cash prizes, including 20 top prizes of $50,000. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.40.

The Florida Lottery encourages players to 'gift' responsibly and remember that lottery tickets are intended for those 18 and older.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station. 

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

December 5, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

