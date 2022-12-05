Need a fun stocking stuffer? Florida Lottery introduces four new scratch off games

TALLAHASSEE - Looking for a unique stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift this holiday season?

The Florida Lottery has you covered with four new scratch-off games that range in price from $2 to $10 and feature more than 24 million winning tickets.

The DIAMOND MINE 20X scratch-off game costs $10 per ticket and has more than $158 million in cash prizes. The four top prizes are worth a million dollars each. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.32.

New Florida Lottery games Florida Lottery

The $5 XTREME CROSSWORD game has more than $131 million in cash prizes, including 16 top prizes of $500,000. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.99.

Another new $5 game is LUCKY NUMBERS which features more than $76 million in cash prizes and 16 top prizes of $500,000. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

And finally, for just $2 a ticket, there's the new year 2023 CASH BLAST. This game has more than $19 million in cash prizes, including 20 top prizes of $50,000. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.40.

The Florida Lottery encourages players to 'gift' responsibly and remember that lottery tickets are intended for those 18 and older.

