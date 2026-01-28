NBA legend Manu Ginobili invests in sports performance hub with Miami FC stadium, academy and hotel

Manu Ginobili once lost an NBA Finals in Miami. He then helped beat Miami for an NBA title the following season. And as an Argentine, he understands the region's multicultural identity, and the role sports play across South Florida.

Now, the basketball great is investing in Miami's future.

Ginobili, the former San Antonio Spurs star, is part of a group planning what's being called the Sports Performance Hub, described by the team as a next-generation sports, education and community development project.

The privately funded, $280 million development will include a planned 10,000-seat stadium for Miami FC of the United Soccer League, along with elite sports training facilities, a basketball complex, a boarding school, a hotel, academic buildings and other amenities on a single campus.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for March, with an opening targeted for 2028.

"You don't have to be blind to see the growth that Miami has experienced in the last 20 years," Ginobili said. "I remember when I started going to Miami in 2002, when I made it to the NBA, and what it has turned into is incredible. It has become not only a hub for Latin America, but a worldwide hub."

A $280 million project bringing sports, academics and community together

Ginobili's partners include Miami FC co-owner Riccardo Silva, Argentine soccer legend Juan Sebastián Verón and former Argentine professional soccer player Darío Sala. The group recently announced longtime sports executive Nick Sakiewicz as CEO.

"If you look at the management team, the athletes, shareholders and co-founders, everyone gives back to kids and to the community through clinics, camps and charity events," Sala said. "That's the essence of what SPH is."

The concept aims to blend elite athletic training with strong academics, creating an integrated environment for student-athletes. Proximity to Miami, a global gateway and cultural crossroads, is a key part of the vision, with plans to attract students from around the world.

Silva said South Florida's growth and diversity make the region an ideal fit, particularly as demand rises globally for high-quality sports-based education.

Why Homestead was chosen for the massive South Florida development

While Miami FC has played at Florida International University since 2016, Silva said the group chose Homestead, about 35 miles south of Downtown Miami, because of available land and long-term development potential.

Homestead sits on the southern edge of Miami-Dade County and is home to Homestead-Miami Speedway, which hosts NASCAR events, as well as major attractions like the Homestead Championship Rodeo.

Local officials have praised the proposal. Mayor Steve Losner said late last year the project could "be an incredible asset, while providing long-term benefits to our local economy."

City documents outline plans for tennis and pickleball courts, walking paths and playgrounds in the first phase, followed by training facilities, athlete development programs and performance technology centers.

"I think this academy will be a big advantage for Miami, and Miami will be a big advantage for the academy — it's mutual," Silva said. "There is a waiting list for the best schools in the world. Families are looking for this kind of opportunity."

For Ginobili, the project represents something he never imagined during his playing days, but one he believes fits South Florida perfectly.

"We're going to have the latest technology and high standards," Ginobili said. "This is something we wish we had when we were growing up. It's a difficult task, but it's going to be incredibly rewarding."