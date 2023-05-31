Watch CBS News
Navy pilot rescued after ejecting from military aircraft near Key West

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

KEY WEST -- The pilot of a U.S. Navy fighter jet was rescued after he ejected from his aircraft near the Florida Keys, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Key West Naval Air Station told CBS News Miami that the pilot with the firefighter squadron was forced to eject about 25 miles south of Boca Chita.

Navy pilot rescue
A Navy pilot was taken to a Miami hospital after ejecting from his military aircraft near the Florida Keys on Wednesday. CBS News Miami

The pilot was flown to a Miami-area hospital for treatment.

It was not immediately clear what led the pilot to eject from the plane.

No other injuries were reported.

May 31, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

