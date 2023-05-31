Navy pilot rescued after ejecting from military aircraft near Key West

KEY WEST -- The pilot of a U.S. Navy fighter jet was rescued after he ejected from his aircraft near the Florida Keys, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Key West Naval Air Station told CBS News Miami that the pilot with the firefighter squadron was forced to eject about 25 miles south of Boca Chita.

A Navy pilot was taken to a Miami hospital after ejecting from his military aircraft near the Florida Keys on Wednesday. CBS News Miami

The pilot was flown to a Miami-area hospital for treatment.

It was not immediately clear what led the pilot to eject from the plane.

No other injuries were reported.