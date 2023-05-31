Navy pilot rescued after ejecting from military aircraft near Key West
KEY WEST -- The pilot of a U.S. Navy fighter jet was rescued after he ejected from his aircraft near the Florida Keys, authorities said.
A spokesperson for the Key West Naval Air Station told CBS News Miami that the pilot with the firefighter squadron was forced to eject about 25 miles south of Boca Chita.
The pilot was flown to a Miami-area hospital for treatment.
It was not immediately clear what led the pilot to eject from the plane.
No other injuries were reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.