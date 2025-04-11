Nationals score 7 unanswered runs to beat Marlins 7-4

Nathaniel Lowe hit a bases-clearing, go-ahead double in the eighth inning, James Wood added a 400-foot homer in the ninth and the Washington Nationals scored seven unanswered runs in a 7-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

The Nationals trailed for the first five innings before scoring seven straight, including three in the eighth and two in the ninth.

Lowe's hit down the left-field line — that was barely fair — came on the 10th pitch he saw from Anthony Bender, giving the Nationals their first lead at 5-4.

Wood's homer was his fifth of the season, with 11 RBIs.

The Nationals' second run in the ninth came when Alex Call hit a shot into the gap that Griffin Conine couldn't reach on a diving attempt and Josh Bell scored from first.

Kyle Finnegan earned his fifth save.

Bender (1-1) allowed two hits and an earned run in one inning of work.

The Marlins took a 4-0 lead in the fifth. Xavier Edwards brought home two on a grounder up the middle with the bases loaded and no outs. Kyle Stowers added a double down the right-field line, scoring two on his second extra-base hit of the game.

The Marlins left a pair in scoring position in the eighth when Xavier Edwards struck out.

Washington starter Mitchell Parker struggled in the fifth. He hit the leadoff batter and then the Marlins bunted twice to force Parker to field the position. He fielded both cleanly, but the runner just beat out the throws — with the second attempt getting credited as an error. But he was able to get out of the inning on two grounders.

Lucas Sims (1-0) made his league-high ninth appearance, picking up his first win after pitching a scoreless seventh.

Washington RHP Trevor Williams (1-0, 5.40) will face Miami RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 3.72) on Saturday.