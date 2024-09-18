National Welcoming Week helps new immigrants find sense of community

MIAMI - It's National Welcoming Week, an initiative happening across our country to help immigrants new to the United States find a sense of community.

Fifty-three percent of the county's population were not born in the United States, according to Miami Dade County's office of new Americans, 53%.

CBS News Miami spoke with a woman who hopes her story inspires others just like her.

"Probably they have an idea that they couldn't develop but here there's tools," Alejandra Sandoval said.

Alejandra Sandoval is one of the owners of the Brothers Kitchen and Grill, and before that she was an immigrant with a purpose

"I was dedicated to bringing a pedazo de Mexico, a piece of Mexico to our customers," he said.

Those goals almost didn't happen because of Hurricane Irma in 2017.

"When you have nothing to hold on to, you have something in side of you that you're like you know what I'm gonna show them," Sandoval said.

That's when the mother and wife along with her husband began cooking at a shelter and realized they were going to take their talent and turn a their dream into a reality.

That dream is food truck, a restaurant and catering.

"When people know us and people approach us and see our food and our service they are so amazed because they say oh my god it's a family business," Sandoval said.

Sandoval credits local organizations and resources that opened the door for them.

Among those resources: Miami Dade County's office of new Americans.

The organization's director said providing tools like schooling, free legal consultations and health care services is vital.

"Our office, we've strived to look for nonprofits, churches, resources, even small community groups what they can offer to help support our immigrant community in their journey," Kathy Bird Carvajal, the director of Office of New Americans.

As part of welcoming week, the city of North Miami is hosting a free citizenship drive until Sunday, helping people navigate the citizenship process for free.