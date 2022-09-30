National Weather Service completes surveys of tornadoes that moved through Broward

MIAMI - The national weather service completed its surveys Thursday of the two tornadoes that moved through Broward County earlier this week.

The first tornado touched down at North Perry Airport Tuesday night just before 7:20 PM. After damaging 20 general aviation aircraft and causing minor damage to a few structures it tracked northwest over Pines Blvd. and University Drive.

It continued over College Plaza and Pembroke Commons shopping centers causing damage to signs and trees there.

As it moved northwest towards the Publix at the corner of Sheridan and Pine Island, it caused damage to a few homes.

It uprooted a tree near Brian Piccolo Park in Cooper City before ending near Griffin Road.

The second tornado began less than an hour later just to the east in the 4800 block of Jefferson Street in Hollywood.

The National Weather Service reported a well-defined tornado debris signature on doppler radar as it moved northwest across portions of Hollywood.

A few trees were uprooted near Broward College before the tornado ended near University and 595.