National manhunt underway after off-duty Florida officer fatally shot

JACKSONVILLE -- An off-duty Jacksonville corrections officer was fatally shot early Saturday morning at Love's gas station near Jacksonville International Airport following a violent domestic dispute. Sheriff T.K. Waters announced that the suspect remains at large, prompting a nationwide manhunt.

Jacksonville Sheriff Waters reported that the incident occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. A violent dispute between a Black male (suspect) and a White female escalated inside a black Mustang at the gas pumps on Duval Road and International Airport Boulevard.

During the argument, the male suspect was seen by witnesses getting out of the vehicle from the passenger seat and walking around to the driver's side. He then reportedly placed a black handgun on the hood of the car before forcefully pulling the woman out of the driver's seat, violently throwing her against the vehicle and the ground.

Corrections officer Brad McNew, a 24-year veteran with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO), had just reportedly finished his shift when he heard the noise and went to check on the woman.

According to Sheriff Waters, McNew asked if she was okay, but the male suspect approached him and stated it was "family business."

The argument between the man and the woman reportedly continued to escalate. At one point, the suspect pointed his gun at McNew but did not fire. The woman appeared to attempt to restrain the man, but they eventually got into a black 2000 Ford Mustang, with the woman behind the wheel. As they drove away, the suspect leaned out of the window and fired multiple shots, striking McNew.

McNew was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Sheriff Waters confirmed that McNew was not in uniform at the time of the incident.

JSO reports that the entire incident unfolded in under five minutes.

The suspect was last seen around 2:00 a.m. heading northbound on Main Street toward Nassau County. Their vehicle was a black Mustang with a North Carolina license plate RHL4285.

Sheriff Waters described the suspect as armed and dangerous, urging the public not to approach him and to immediately contact law enforcement if spotted. Sheriff Waters stated that this has turned into a nationwide search, and they have some good information to work with based on the tags.

