Meet Ryan Miret, Miami Southridge offensive lineman and 2025 Nat Moore Trophy contender

Ryan Miret, a senior offensive lineman at Miami Southridge Senior High School, is this week's CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy contender.

At 6-foot-5, Miret anchors the Spartans' offensive line, standing out as a disciplined, consistent leader.

"I want to say the biggest thing is just consistency," Miret said. "I mean, being able to wait is like the hardest thing; it's just waking up in the morning and getting the work done. And the even harder part is to do that every single day of the week, 24/7, and the biggest thing is to just never miss a day and just stay working."

Balancing two sports at an elite level

This season, Miret graded out as one of Southridge's top linemen. But football isn't his only arena. He's also a standout wrestler, a sport that helped sharpen his balance, footwork, and toughness.

"In wrestling last year, I went undefeated and won states. But obviously I can only pick one," Miret said.

A competitive fire that started young

Miret's relentless drive to win started not on the field or the mat but with video games.

"When I was young, I always, like, I was always playing video games and stuff. And I mean, I just—I hate losing. I just, I can't stand losing," he said. "So, I mean, like, whether it comes to football, wrestling, or chess, like, literally anything. I just, I want to, I want to win."

Looking ahead to the next level

A two-sport athlete with scholarship offers in both football and wrestling, Miret has already made his college decision. He committed to University of Mississippi, aiming to build a future at the next level with an eye on the NFL.

His dedication, discipline, and competitive spirit have made him one of the top linemen in South Florida—and a serious contender for the 2025 Nat Moore Trophy.

Nominate South Florida's best

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooretrophy.com.