Nat Moore Trophy: CBS4's Sports Anchor Jim Berry chats with Dolphins legend about award

MIAMI - This year's winner for the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy will be awarded to the best high school football player in South Florida.

This week, Jim Berry sat down with the legend himself, Nat Moore to talk about the big award.

JIM: "Well the countdown is on; the excitement is building for the 2022 CBS 4 Nat Moore Trophy. Jim Berry here along with the man of the hour, Mr. Nat Moore himself. And Nat, I know you were so thrilled when we first started this four years ago, now that it is up and running a part of the South Florida landscape, how do you feel about it?"

NAT: "I feel fantastic. First and foremost, you guys put me up in lights and I'm being acknowledged for motivating a lot of the young kids to go out and not only play great football, but also to work hard in class, plan out their future, so that, you know, when football ends, they are qualified bona fide to be able to do something else."

JIM: "Absolutely. And I know that's been a big part of your message for so long. You want well-rounded young men, and I think we've got that with the four finalists this year. And you think it's really important that they get the shine early so that people recognize them for doing well."

NAT: "Well, it's not only about them, it's about bringing scouts and bringing colleges to South Florida and everybody gets looked at. You know, when you shine as a star it's not just you, it's your teammate, it's everybody that makes it happen; and South Florida is this hotbed of talent so the better our finalists are, the better players we got around the city that scouts are coming in from all over to see."

JIM: "You know, in the years we've done, there's been a special atmosphere that night when the young men are here with their families, and their coaches and they're all dressed up and they have this big ceremony. I really get a thrill out of seeing them share the moment with their families because it really is a family affair nobody doesn't alone."

NAT: "Well, I don't think you ever do anything alone, you know. And whether it's your parents, whether it's your coaches, whether it's your teachers for you to be successful in life, someone motivated you, someone is helping you along the way. For me it was a coach, it was my mom, my dad. There were so many people in my life that kept me going when things were rough, and that's what you got to have, and when I look at these young men and the people that travel with them as they go to new heights, I hope they don't forget who those people are because there's all those hanger-oners that will want to join the posse; you know, those people that were in your corner to start with the ones that help you along the way those are the people that care about you."

JIM: "Nat, always a pleasure to see you, man."

NAT: "Thank you."

JIM: "And we're looking forward to you joining us Nat, and you joining us as we award the 2022 CBS 4 Nat Moore Trophy here on CBS 4. It's going to be a wonderful night and a terrific event."