Nat Moore Trophy: CBS News Miami announces four finalists for 2023

MIAMI -- The nominations are in and here are the four finalists for the CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy for 2023.

The voting period opens on Nov. 14 and ends on Nov. 30. >>>>(If you are on our mobile app, and do not see the poll above click here)

The winner will be announced live on Dec. 19 with a prime time special airing on WBFS/TV 33 and streaming on CBSMiami.com. You can watch a trophy preview show on Nov. 24 at 10 p.m. on CBS Miami.

Here's a look at each of the four finalists and their stats:

Meet the final 3 Nat Moore Trophy nominees 02:10 Lawayne McCoy Miami Central High School

24 receptions, 297 yards, 4 TDs

6'1" and 170 pounds

Nat Moore Trophy history: Who is Nat Moore?

He is a Florida native, born in Tallahassee but grew up in Miami, where he attended Miami Edison Senior High and Miami-Dade Community College.

At the University of Florida, Moore was a star running back and later inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great" in 1978.

He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1974 and was a star wide receiver for thirteen seasons from 1974 to 1986.

Over his 13 year playing career, Moore recorded 510 receptions for 7546 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns and ranks in the top three in Dolphins history in each of those three categories.

Moore is best known for his famous "Helicopter Catch" which sent his body spinning into the air when he was hit simultaneously from opposite directions by two New York Jets defenders in 1984.

Moore retired in 1986 as an all-time Dolphin great.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - AUGUST 10: Nat Moore, a former Miami Dolphins player, (Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images)

He is currently the team's Senior Vice President of Special Projects and Alumni Relations.

His post retirement career is filled with humanitarian work and philanthropy.

In 1984, the NFL voted Moore as "Man of the Year" for outstanding service to his community and he received the Byron White Humanitarian Award in 1986.

In 1998, he created the Nat Moore Foundation, which works with disadvantaged kids in Miami-Dade County in efforts to make sure they receive the best education possible.