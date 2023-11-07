Meet the final 3 Nat Moore Trophy nominees

MIAMI -- Our final three nominees for the CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy are some talented players from across Miami-Dade and Broward County.

We start with a dynamic duo coming out of Miami Central. We start with Dwayne McCoy, a two-way player making impacts on both sides of the ball.

"You'll always hear me talking in practice just messing with the defense and getting them in their mode, so they can better themselves."

The wide receiver mirrors his game off Odell Beckham Junior, so when you mix that with our second nominee, Armando Blount, towering almost 6'4'' and a powerful defensive end. So, if you're going up against Miami Central, good luck.

"Every year, I just came with the mindset of I want to get better than I was last year, be faster stronger and better my game and technique more."

He was 4th overall in the 2025 ESPN 300, reclassified into the 2024 class, originally committed to Miami and flipped to Florida State, says that's where he's meant to be.

"Number 11 for FSU pat that's my guy, for the past couple of weeks I've been watching him and every game they play."

Finally, we end things with the always competitive Chaminade Madonna squad.

"When I'm on the field I feel like no one is better than me."

Joshia Trader is a former Miami Central player. He committed to Miami and makes his game look easy with those high-level catches

"It's my mentality I feel like no one can stop me I feel like even if you think you can stop me you can't stop me. I can do unbelievable things at least that's what my coaches and teammates say."