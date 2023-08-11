CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy profile: Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Jeremiah Smith

MIAMI - Each year some of the best high school football players in South Florida play for the chance to win the CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy.

Today, we profile one of the best players in the nation.

Jeremiah Smith is a name you may not know, but soon you will.

Smith is one of the most talented wide receiver prospects to come out of South Florida.

Recognized as one of the best in the state and top in the country.

It's his senior year at Chaminade-Madonna Prep, a school he just helped come off a blowout victory to get their 7th state football title.

Smith wants that CBS Miami Nat Noore Trophy to come back to Chaminade-Madonna Prep this year.

"I mean, it's a lot of great talent down here. You have Chaminade-Madonna. You got kids from Miami Central, Edison, St. Thomas Aquinas, American Heritage, a lot of great players at those schools. So, I mean, for me to win it, that would definitely be something big for this school and for me too and my family," said Smith.

Click here to learn more about the Nat Moore Trophy and click here to nominate a player.