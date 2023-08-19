CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy profile: Jordan Lyle, St. Thomas Aquinas running back

MIAMI - Running back Jordan Lyle is looking to repeat on a stellar junior season this year for St Thomas Aquinas High School.

Having fun is what Jordan Lyle, the Ohio State commit does.

"I'm always happy playing this game, you know. I just thank God that I am able to play this game. That's how I score touchdowns and I am able to smile and laugh around the field and stuff"

His passion and love for football started when he was only 4 years old. Lyle, the youngest of three boys, always hackled his brothers to play with him once they got home from practice.

"I used to be like 'Oh you want to be great or what? I used to say that to them all the time. You want to be great or what? Right after practice. It would be torture out there for them. You want to be great or what? We use to go in the backyard, we use to run around and stuff like that. They used to throw the ball to me. They would teach me to be running back. I'm the last one I got to do it for them."

