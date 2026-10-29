Meet Jaylyn Jones, McArthur High School safety and 2026 Nat Moore Trophy contender

McArthur High School senior Jaylyn Jones is chasing history on and off the football field, hoping to become the first safety to win the 2026 Nat Moore Trophy while pursuing a future that could make him the first in his family to graduate from college.

The four-star prospect from Liberty City has committed to the University of Miami, but his motivation extends far beyond football. As his mother battles ovarian cancer, Jones is determined to make her proud and honor the sacrifices she has made for their family.

CBS Miami's Jake Gadon spoke with Jones about his journey, his family's influence and his hopes of bringing home the 2026 Nat Moore Trophy.

Jaylyn Jones' journey from childhood challenges to football standout

Known for his physical style of play, Jones has developed a reputation for delivering big hits on Friday nights.

"Hitting someone for real. That is what I like to do most," Jones said.

But his path to becoming a standout safety wasn't always easy.

As a young player, Jones dealt with Osgood-Schlatter disease, a condition that causes knee pain and can limit physical activity.

His coach recalled recognizing Jones' understanding of the game even when he struggled physically.

"I know he had a lot of IQ — he kept talking about what we should run on defense. But he had Osgood-Schlatter disease, and he could not run," his coach said.

Once Jones was able to run, he found additional motivation in the voice of his mother cheering him on from the sidelines.

"Every time I had the ball and ran down the sidelines, I could hear my momma's voice. 'Go, baby!' And that made me love football even more," Jones said.

Playing for his mother while she battles cancer

Jones' mother, who raised her children as a single parent, has been one of his biggest supporters throughout his football career.

Now, as she battles ovarian cancer, Jones is drawing strength from the woman who has always encouraged him.

His mother acknowledged the emotional toll her illness has taken on her son and how it has forced him to mature quickly.

"It's tough on him," she said. "You grow up fast."

For Jones, his mother's determination to overcome adversity continues to inspire him.

"She is such a strong woman. And was still always there for me. I really do love my momma," Jones said.

Jones commits to University of Miami, hopes to make history

Jones has committed to the University of Miami, joining a group of South Florida football standouts choosing to stay close to home for their college careers.

He said the opportunity to represent his community and help build something special at Miami influenced his decision.

"So many years we couldn't keep the best players down here. But this year, a lot of us from down here wanted to make it special, and that's why we decided to commit to Miami," Jones said.

The commitment also brings Jones closer to another personal milestone: becoming the first member of his family to graduate from college.

As he prepares for the next chapter of his football career, Jones has another goal in sight.

He hopes to become the first safety to win the Nat Moore Trophy, an achievement that would recognize his success on the field while honoring the family and community that helped shape his journey.

For Jones, the dream is bigger than reaching the NFL. It's about building a future for his family and making his mother proud.

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