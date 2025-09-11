Meet Brandon Bennett, American Heritage wide receiver and 2025 Nat Moore Trophy contender

For this week's CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee, we go from the football field to the track with American Heritage High School's Brandon Bennett, who is making a name for himself as one of the most explosive athletes in the country.

But his drive to win comes from more than just talent — it's rooted in team culture and family.

A football player with track-star speed

Bennett is a multi-sport standout carving his path with insane speed and unshakeable teamwork.

"I would rather win states over anything because, like the bond I've built with these guys, these guys became my brothers over time, and I feel like this just stays with you for life," he said.

It doesn't take long to notice No. 11 — a game-breaking wide receiver with track-star speed, he's been a nightmare for defenses and a spark for the Patriots' offense.

"I actually model my game off of Jameson Williams from the Detroit Lions and Alabama just because of his speed and how he just knows how to use a lot utilize his speed," Bennett said.

Last season, Bennett caught 24 passes for 509 yards and 7 touchdowns, averaging more than 21 yards every time he touched the ball.

Athletics runs in his blood

For Bennett, sports are a family affair.

"My mom and dad both grew up playing all different types of sports," he said. "My dad was in the NFL [and] he played college ball. My mom — volleyball [and] track. They just grew up playing sports. And also have a twin brother, who's also the one in track as well. He's actually faster than me, although I don't like to say it, but this year he proved it."

Bennett's a four-star recruit and heading to Florida State University next year. He's hoping to keep the competitiveness between him and his brother alive in college.

"I love my brother," Bennett said. "He's my best friend, but it's always been a competitive nature, especially on the track. Growing up, I was always faster than him, and out of nowhere, he just took off out of nowhere — he's faster than me."

But before college football Saturdays, Bennett has one more season to leave his mark on Fridays.

"Well, how you just really want to, like, my main thing here is just to win state championships like I'm a real team person, so just bringing the state championship last year to this team, everything to me, and just I want to do it again," he said.

