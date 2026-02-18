Naked woman's dead body found behind Fort Lauderdale elementary school, police say her death seems "suspicious"

Fort Lauderdale police are now conducting a homicide investigation after they found a dead body behind an elementary school.

Police say that the naked body, which they have identified as belonging to a woman, was found in the 200 block of NW 15th Avenue on Wednesday morning.

FLPD also said that they determined that the circumstances around her death seem suspicious, so they believe it is a homicide.

The woman has not yet been identified, with police saying they will do so once her next of kin are notified.

The investigation is still active, so CBS News Miami will provide updates as soon as they are available.