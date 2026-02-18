Watch CBS News
Naked woman's dead body found behind Fort Lauderdale elementary school, police say her death seems "suspicious"

By
Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South.
Read Full Bio
Ana Maria Soler,
Ted Scouten
Ted Scouten
Reporter
Multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist Ted Scouten has been the familiar face at the scene of international stories that have affected South Florida since 1998.
Read Full Bio
Ted Scouten

/ CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale police are now conducting a homicide investigation after they found a dead body behind an elementary school. 

Police say that the naked body, which they have identified as belonging to a woman, was found in the 200 block of NW 15th Avenue on Wednesday morning. 

FLPD also said that they determined that the circumstances around her death seem suspicious, so they believe it is a homicide. 

The woman has not yet been identified, with police saying they will do so once her next of kin are notified. 

The investigation is still active, so CBS News Miami will provide updates as soon as they are available. 

