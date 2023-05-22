NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over Gov. DeSantis policies

MIAMI -- Governor Ron DeSantis is never one to mince words when it comes to his political stance.

"Some of these niche subjects like critical race theory, other types of DEI infused courses and majors, Florida's getting out of that game," said Governor DeSantis at a recent press conference.

The governor recently signed legislation banning state funding for diversity and inclusion programs at public Florida schools. This led to the NAACP issuing a travel advisory for the state of Florida.

A statement on the NAACP website reads in part:

"Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon."

"You may face some concerns of regressive policies, oppressive positions that have been enacted under the leadership of the governor of the state of Florida," said Daniella Pierre, president of NAACP Miami-Dade Branch.

Pierre said her organization is sending a clear message.

"As the oldest civil rights organization, since 1909, we are still in the fight to protect our democracy and all people of color," said Pierre.

Jeremy Redfern, press secretary for Governor DeSantis, responding to the travel advisory, said, "This is a stunt."

This weekend's travel advisory coming just days before the governor is expected to announce his presidential bid. When he does, DeSantis and former President Trump will be front runners for the Republican nomination.

The two were once supporters of each other, but that relationship soured as both men hope to clinch the Republican nomination and face President Joe Biden in 2024

DeSantis is expected to announce his presidential run in his hometown near Jacksonville later this week.