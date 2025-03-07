3 yachts destroyed after bursting into flames in Northwest Miami-Dade, officials say

Multiple yachts were destroyed after bursting into flames early Friday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade, prompting a massive firefighter response.

Around 3:34 a.m., over 30 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a reported boat fire near 3250 NW North River Dr. Upon arrival, firefighters found three yachts engulfed in flames. According to MDFR, two of the vessels were 60 feet long, and the third was 90 feet long.

Video from the scene earlier showed all three boats with flames spewing from them, lighting up the area where they were docked.

Crews immediately attacked the fires from both land and water, utilizing foam operations to knock down the flames. No one was injured.

The fire has since been under control but units remain on the scene to contain fuel runoff from the vessels to minimize the environmental impact of firefighting, MDFR said.

To contain the fuel runoff, MDFR said it's using specialized oil spill response equipment that entails an oil-absorbent boom -- a strong mesh-like sleeve that encases a highly absorbent material that soaks up oil and surface sheen.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation.