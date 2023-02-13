One killed, several hurt during multi-vehicle crash in Tamarac, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- At least one person was killed and four others injured during a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Tamarac in which at least two people were ejected during the impact, authorities said.

The accident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. near 7300 W. McNab Road, according to the Tamarac Fire Department investigators.

At least five people were hurt during a crash Monday afternoon in Tamarac. CBS 4

One person was flown to a local hospital for treatment and the others were transported for medical care, officials said.

Investigators have not said how the accident occurred or if charges would be filed in connection with the crash. The identity of the victims were pending.

At least two vehicles were involved in the initial crash, which then affected two parked vehicles, according to deputies.

The wreck prompted officials to close down a stretch of the roadway while they investigated the accident.

Live video from Chopper 4 showed a large debris field and at least one vehicle on its side.

Tamarac Fire Department officials said a woman and child were ejected, apparently from the vehicle that ended up on its side.

Motorists were urged to expect delays.