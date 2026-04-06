Motorcyclist killed in crash on Florida Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade, officials say

An investigation is underway in southwest Miami-Dade after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Florida Turnpike early Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was reported just before 4:30 a.m. on the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 12.

According to FHP, a Suzuki motorcycle collided into a red Nissan sedan. The motorcyclist, who hasn't been identified, was ejected from the vehicle and fell onto the roadway.

Officials said he died from his injuries.

As a result of the crash, the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were closed, and traffic was being diverted onto southwest 216th Street.

Drivers were being urged to seek an alternate route.