Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Florida Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade, officials say

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway in southwest Miami-Dade after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Florida Turnpike early Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was reported just before 4:30 a.m. on the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 12.

According to FHP, a Suzuki motorcycle collided into a red Nissan sedan. The motorcyclist, who hasn't been identified, was ejected from the vehicle and fell onto the roadway.

Officials said he died from his injuries.

As a result of the crash, the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were closed, and traffic was being diverted onto southwest 216th Street.

Drivers were being urged to seek an alternate route.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue