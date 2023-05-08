Watch CBS News
Flowers arriving at Miami International Airport to meet demand for Mother's Day

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - With Mother's Day taking place this Sunday, it is a day that comes a lot of flowers passing through the airport.

Monday, CBS News Miami got a closer look at the UPS Latin America International Air Hub and how Miami International Airport officials will be checking flowers that come in from other countries.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was at the event where she talked about the size of this operation.

They will be coming in right here. "And guess what is the biggest portion of that cargo -- flowers 400-thousand tons last year... They will be coming in right here."

Over 90% of the flowers that are imported to the U.S. come through Miami International Airport.

