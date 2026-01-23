Mother of severely beaten 6‑year‑old arrested in North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach police say the mother of a 6‑year‑old autistic boy who was severely beaten this month has been arrested.

Police say Cynthia Hernandez voluntarily turned herself in on Friday at police headquarters. She is charged with child neglect, failure to report child neglect and providing false information to law enforcement.

Police said they are working with prosecutors and noted there were inconsistencies in her statements.

Boyfriend previously arrested in case

Her boyfriend, Daniel Eduardo Romero, had recently been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm, child neglect with great bodily harm and giving false information to police.

Body camera video captured officers initially responding to the home and their efforts to revive the child. Authorities said the boy had bleeding on his brain, cuts to his liver and kidney, a broken arm and bruises.

Police said the welfare of the child was a top priority and urged anyone with additional information about the case to contact them.

Grandmother asks for prayers

In a statement to CBS News Miami, the child's grandmother, Elizabeth Garcia, said that because this was an active legal matter and out of respect for her daughter's legal rights, she was not going to comment about the arrest.

She asked for prayers for Mason and said she hoped charges against Romero would be upgraded to attempted murder.

Family describes child's personality

CBS News Miami spoke with Garcia on Jan. 15 at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

"He is very bubbly and enjoys music," she said. "He loves karaoke and that is one thing we do a lot. I know he must have been in a lot of pain from this. I am deeply in support of him and he had our heart and our love. No child should have to suffer such an attack. He had a brain bleed and a broken shoulder."