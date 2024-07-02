Mother grieving loss of son killed in Miami Gardens crash

Deadly Miami Gardens crash, mother grieving the loss of her son

MIAMI - A grieving mother says her 21-year-old son was killed early Tuesday morning in a Miami Gardens crash.

The crash happened at Miami Gardens Drive and NW 22nd Avenue.

The woman said she received a text message from her son's, phone which said it appeared to have been involved in an accident. It also provided a location, via GPS, which she rushed to.

She told CBS News Miami that after asking for information, police informed her that her son, Mekhi Hoosein Quiles, had died in a crash. She said another driver ran a red light and hit him. That driver was taken to the hospital.

The woman said her son was an artist and the best person she knew. She added that he was just admitted to St. Thomas University.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital. Police have not confirmed the fatality.