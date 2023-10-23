Mostly sunny South Florida Monday, warm & dry afternoon

MIAMI - A comfortable start across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s inland and low 70s along the coast.

Another beautiful, mostly sunny and dry day ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The breeze begins to build Monday and it will be downright windy to blustery at times over the next few days.

Expect a milder Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

As the wind increases out of the east, spotty showers will be possible for the rest of the week. The strong onshore breeze will lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions. There will likely be a high risk of rip currents and advisories issued for boaters.