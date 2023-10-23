Watch CBS News
Local News

Mostly sunny South Florida Monday, warm & dry afternoon

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Monday 10/23/2023 7AM
Miami Weather for Monday 10/23/2023 7AM 00:34

MIAMI - A comfortable start across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s inland and low 70s along the coast.

Another beautiful, mostly sunny and dry day ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The breeze begins to build Monday and it will be downright windy to blustery at times over the next few days.

Expect a milder Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

next-wx-7-day.png
A look ahead NEXT Weather

As the wind increases out of the east, spotty showers will be possible for the rest of the week. The strong onshore breeze will lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions. There will likely be a high risk of rip currents and advisories issued for boaters. 

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on October 23, 2023 / 7:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.