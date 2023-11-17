Mostly sunny South Florida afternoon, highs in the low 80s

MIAMI - A foggy start before we see more sunshine and warm temperatures here in South Florida. Visibilities dropped down to below one mile in a few areas this morning. Low fog and clouds will keep temperatures in the mid to low 70s for most of the morning before we quickly climb into the middle 80s.

The storm that brought the rain and wind to the region over the last two days continues to move away allowing a drier northwest breeze to develop. This drier air will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 60s each morning before quickly warming up to around 80 degrees each afternoon.

Not a threat NEXT Weather

A potential tropical system continues to show signs of development in the Western Caribbean on Friday morning. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Vince by the weekend but continues to move northeast staying off the east coast. Other than that there is no other development expected as we move into the last week of the season.