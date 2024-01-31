Mostly sunny, mild South Florida through end of week

MIAMI - After another chilly start to the day, we'll warm up nicely into the middle 70s Wednesday afternoon under a sunny sky.

Mild and dry NEXT Weather

Thursday and Friday will remain dry and pleasant with cool mornings, in the 50s and low 60s, and mild afternoons with highs in the middle 70s.

The weather pattern will begin to change this weekend.

While Saturday will be mainly dry, Sunday will bring the return of rain as a low pressure system moves over the northern Gulf Coast. Thunderstorms will also be possible along with gusty winds during the day on Sunday, with additional opportunities for rain sticking around into early next week.

By NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman