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Suspicious envelope reported at Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz's Sunrise office, police say

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Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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A suspicious envelope was reported to have been sent to South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz's office in Sunrise on Monday, according to authorities.

The Sunrise Police Department said that a representative of Wasserman Schultz's office, located at 777 Sawgrass Corporate Parkway, reported receiving the envelope but did not open it.

According to Sunrise police, they secured the envelope safely, but its contents are unknown because it remains unopened.

Chopper 4 was over the building where the congresswoman's office is, and a couple of Sunrise Fire trucks were seen outside.

No additional information was released. 

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