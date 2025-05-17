More than 40 arrested after cockfighting ring broken up in SW Miami-Dade, sheriff's office says

More than 40 people were arrested after a cockfighting ring was broken up in southwestern Miami-Dade, according to the sheriff's office.

On Friday, May 16, around 4 p.m., deputies were sent to 14287 SW 192nd Avenue to check out reports that multiple people were involved in a fight.

When the deputies arrived, they found that not only were people fighting but there was an illegal cockfighting operation going on, according to the sheriff's office.

When the people saw the deputies, they fled the area on foot and in vehicles.

Deputies were then able to apprehend one person who was found in possession of rooster spurs, a clear indicator of cockfighting activity at the scene, sheriff's investigators said.

Investigators with the Organized Crimes Bureau and Vice and Intelligence Squad were called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

A total of 42 people were arrested and charged accordingly, according to the sheriff's office. The charges include attending the fighting or baiting of animals and resisting without violence.

A total of $39,147 dollars was taken from the individuals at the time of their arrest, according to the sheriff's office. A total of 72 roosters were located on the property.

"This type of cruelty and illegal activity has no place in our community. Animal fighting is not only inhumane, but it often goes hand-in-hand with other serious crimes. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office remains committed to protecting both the people and the animals of our community," Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said in a statement.