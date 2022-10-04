Watch CBS News
More than 222,000 Ian insurance claims filed in Florida

TALLAHASSEE - Five days after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida and started making its way across the state, more than 222,000 insurance claims had been filed from the storm.

According to the state's Office of Insurance Regulation website, 222,261 claims were filed in Florida, with estimated insured losses of $1.61 billion.

Those numbers are expected to dramatically increase, with two financial-rating agencies last week estimating insured losses at $25 billion to $40 billion.

Of the claims filed as of Monday, the vast majority, 165,008, involved residential property. Other types of claims included auto damage.

The data showed that 1,701 claims had been closed with payments, while 4,303 had been closed without payments.

October 4, 2022

