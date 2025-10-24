More alleged sex crime victims come forward in Broward Christian school coach case

The list of alleged victims is growing in the case of a Deerfield Beach Christian school coach accused of groping students on campus, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said several additional victims have come forward since the story was first reported Tuesday.

Four girls from Highlands Christian Academy have now accused assistant athletic director Ronison Exavier of inappropriate sexual conduct while at the school.

"We have had a couple of victims come forward," said Sgt. Latefah Lysius of the Broward Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit.

Two of the new reports involve former students and investigators said they are looking into those allegations as well.

"There's a possibility that there's additional victims and we're asking them to come forward and notify us. We would love to speak to them," Lysius said.

Details of the allegations

The initial complaints came from students ages 13 and 16 who told deputies that coach Exavier groped their backsides. One student said he also sexually rubbed himself against her while on campus.

Exavier remains on house arrest. When CBS News Miami attempted to reach him, no one answered the door.

According to the arrest report, Exavier admitted to investigators that his conduct was inappropriate, saying he "took a step too far" and that the line between teacher and student became "blurred."

Parents react as investigation widens

Parents in the school community are processing the allegations and watching their own children closely for signs of distress.

Lysius urged families to stay alert to behavioral changes that could indicate something is wrong.

"If their child is withdrawn, not wanting to go to school, or participate in sports they normally like to participate in — if they love to play soccer and now don't want to go to practice — this could be an inclination that something may be going on," Lysius said. "They should ask questions, just see what's going on."

Deputies encourage others to come forward

BSO officials continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

"There's a possibility there are additional victims," Lysius said. "We would love to speak to them."