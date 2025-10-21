Broward Christian school employee accused of sexual conduct with students, BSO says

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office have arrested a 24-year-old man on multiple sex crimes charges involving students at Deerfield Beach private school, according to investigators.

Authorities are urging any additional victims or witnesses to come forward.

According to BSO, Ronison Exavier, an assistant athletic coach at Highlands Christian Academy, was arrested Monday, following reports of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Detectives said the family of one victim contacted the agency after learning Exavier summoned the victim to his office on Wednesday, Oct. 15, and inappropriately touched her.

Additional victim identified during investigation

During the investigation, detectives discovered a second victim who told investigators Exavier had committed similar acts against her. The first incident occurred in the fall of 2024 and the second in July 2025, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives said they made contact with Exavier at his Coral Springs home, where he was taken into custody.

Exavier faces three counts of soliciting and/or engaging in sexual conduct with a student, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation or conduct and two counts of touch or strike battery.

Because Exavier worked closely with students at the school, detectives said they are concerned there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Special Victims Unit Detective Eric Wilson at 954-321-4460 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).