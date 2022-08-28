Mookie Betts homers again as Dodgers beat Marlins

AP — Mookie Betts homered for the third straight game, Julio Urías pitched six sparkling innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 8-1 on Sunday.

Justin Turner and Max Muncy had three hits apiece for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are 28-8 since the All-Star break.

Betts, who also doubled and singled, homered for the fourth time in the series. The six-time All-Star went deep twice in Friday's 10-6 victory, and then connected again in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Sandy Alcantara and Miami.

Urías (14-7) allowed one hit — Brian Anderson's sixth homer in the fourth — struck out seven and walked four. The left-hander has won 11 of his last 12 decisions.

Brusdar Graterol, Chris Martin and Alex Vesia then finished the two-hitter for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers jumped in front on Betts' 31st homer and Turner's RBI single in the first.

Edward Cabrera's string of 22 2/3 scoreless innings ended when Betts drove his third pitch over the wall in center for his 36th career leadoff shot.

Trayce Thompson made it 3-0 when his leadoff drive in the second bounced off the foul pole in left for his seventh homer.

Los Angeles added three more in the sixth. Austin Barnes hit a two-run single off Tommy Nance, and Betts singled home Thompson.

Cabrera (4-2) was lifted after 5 2/3 innings. The rookie right-hander gave up six runs and five hits.

SCARE FOR TURNER

Trea Turner was struck in the helmet by a 96-mph sinker from Cabrera in the fifth but stayed in the game. As soon as he reached first, Turner took off for second on Cabrera's first pitch to Freddie Freeman and successfully stole his 21st base of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: INF Gavin Lux (neck issue) started after a four-game absence and went hitless in four plate appearances. ... RHP Blake Treinen (right shoulder discomfort) is slated to pitch again Sunday as he continues his minor league rehab stint. Treinen threw a scoreless inning with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Marlins: RHP Sixto Sánchez (right shoulder inflammation) will undergo an MRI on Monday. ... OF Jorge Soler (low back spasms) hit in the cage Friday and showed no discomfort.

UP NEXT

Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.10 ERA) starts the finale of the four-game series on Monday night. Right-hander Pablo López (8-8, 3.66 ERA) pitches for the Marlins.