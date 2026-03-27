Longtime Florida sergeant arrested for claiming he worked full days when he never left his home, sheriff's office says

A longtime sergeant with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office was arrested on Thursday after investigators said he falsified his timesheets, claiming he had been working full days when he never left his home.

According to the MCSO, Sgt. Eric Mixon, 53, was arrested on seven counts of official misconduct for falsifying his work timesheets.

Investigators said that a comprehensive review of his work-related activity and equipment, among other evidence, demonstrated that Mixon claimed that he was working full days for a substantial number of days in which he never left his home.

"I take officer integrity and fiscal responsibility very seriously and I am committed to being transparent when both positive and negative examples arise," Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.

Mixon, a school resource officer sergeant, retired earlier this month after he was interviewed during the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Mixon was hired by the sheriff's office on Jan. 18, 1995.