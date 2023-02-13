Watch CBS News
Monday deadline to register to vote in upcoming Broward municipal elections

By CBS Miami Team

FORT LAUDERDALE - Time is running out for Broward residents planning to vote in the upcoming municipal elections but have not registered yet.

Monday is the last day to register to vote in the March 14th municipal elections.

Cities that will be holding elections include Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Miramar, and Pembroke Park.

Anyone registering to vote for the first time in Florida after the book closing deadline will not be eligible to vote on March 14th.

For registered voters, the deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot is 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4th.

To register to vote or update your party affiliation, please visit Registertovoteflorida.gov

February 13, 2023

