Monarch High students mark five years since Parkland shooting with day of service

COCONUT CREEK - At Monarch High School students reflected on the past and the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as they marked five years since the mass shooting there that claimed 17 lives.

"I just remember tons of grief. I was with my family bawling, crying, just feeling for those families, feeling for the community," said senior Macy Williams, who was in eighth grade at the time of the shooting.

The students and staff also looked forward to the future.

Volunteers spent Valentine's Day beautifying a butterfly garden, the courtyard, and the front of the school. The day of service was part of an effort to give back and honor the 17 lives lost that day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

At 10:17 a.m., the volunteers paused to reflect and remember each student and teacher killed. The victims' names were read one by one.

"I had a friend that died in it so it's a little touchy," said junior Aliyah Logan.

A tragedy that hits close to home. Monarch High School is just a ten-minute drive from Douglas High. These students are all part of a community that is still grieving five years later.

"That was your last day and your last time speaking to your friends, going out with your friends, talking to your parents not seeing your siblings anymore. It's a lot. It's really a lot," said Logan.

While this community grieves, they also want the living victims to know they are thinking about them in everything they do.

"I want them to know especially for the families that you guys are strong you guys are remembered. We still are trying to help you guys in the best way that we can. I know it's very very hard for a mother or father to bury their child," said junior Leila Noel.

Williams said she feels the same.

"Just to come together and be there for one another because in the end that's all that really matters," said Williams.

An emotional support dog was also on hand to help students and staff who needed a bit of extra comfort.

