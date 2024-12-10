Mom speaks out after daughter's naked body found on side of I-95

Mom speaks out after daughter's naked body found on side of I-95

MIAMI - The mother of Nahomi Valentina Cittadini is speaking out after her daughter's body was found naked on the side of I-95 near Ives Dairy Road in Miami-Dade early Saturday morning.

Maria Benitez tearfully described the fear her daughter lived in as she tried to escape an on-again, off-again relationship with Lorent Junior Pion, who police have named a person of interest in her death.

"She didn't want to be with him anymore, and he would just show up everywhere," Benitez said, crying. "She even went to New York, and he followed her there. Everywhere she went, he found her."

Police discovered Cittadini's body after receiving calls about an argument on the side of the highway.

Hours later, they arrested Pion in Broward County after a police chase ended in a crash.

While Pion remains in custody on unrelated charges, no formal charges have been filed in connection to Cittadini's death.

Benitez said her daughter was trying to move on, but Pion wouldn't let go. "Oh my God, I can't believe this happened," she sobbed.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.