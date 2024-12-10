Watch CBS News
Local News

Mom speaks out after daughter's naked body found on side of I-95

By Mauricio Maldonado, Larry Seward

/ CBS Miami

Mom speaks out after daughter's naked body found on side of I-95
Mom speaks out after daughter's naked body found on side of I-95 01:30

MIAMI - The mother of Nahomi Valentina Cittadini is speaking out after her daughter's body was found naked on the side of I-95 near Ives Dairy Road in Miami-Dade early Saturday morning.

Maria Benitez tearfully described the fear her daughter lived in as she tried to escape an on-again, off-again relationship with Lorent Junior Pion, who police have named a person of interest in her death.

"She didn't want to be with him anymore, and he would just show up everywhere," Benitez said, crying. "She even went to New York, and he followed her there. Everywhere she went, he found her."

Police discovered Cittadini's body after receiving calls about an argument on the side of the highway.

Hours later, they arrested Pion in Broward County after a police chase ended in a crash.

nahomi-valentina-cittadini.jpg
Nahomi Valentina Cittadini CBS News Miami viewer


While Pion remains in custody on unrelated charges, no formal charges have been filed in connection to Cittadini's death.

Benitez said her daughter was trying to move on, but Pion wouldn't let go. "Oh my God, I can't believe this happened," she sobbed.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.