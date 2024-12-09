Man is "person of interest" in death of woman found naked on side of I-95 in Miami-Dade

Man arrested after death of woman found naked on side of I-95

Man arrested after death of woman found naked on side of I-95

Man arrested after death of woman found naked on side of I-95

MIAMI — A 29-year-old Miami man is a person of interest in the homicide of a 22-year-old woman whose naked body was found on the side of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County.

Lorent Junior Pion is in the Broward County Jail on no bond and was arrested by the Miramar Police Department after a chase from Miami-Dade County ended in the area of Red Road and Miramar Parkway. He is facing charges of aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, failure to stop and remain at an accident involving non-serious injury and resisting officers/obstruction without violence.

Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami that 22-year-old Nahomi Valentina Cittadini was discovered on the side of I-95 near Ives Dairy Road on Saturday morning. At this time, police have not shared any details surrounding the cause of her death.

Pion was described as being Cittadini's on-again, off-again boyfriend by a friend of the woman.

Nahomi Valentina Cittadini CBS News Miami viewer

CBS News Miami spoke with several people close to Cittadini's family, who said they're shocked about what happened and coming to grips with the reality of losing their daughter.

The Florida Highway Patrol stated that investigators received several calls about two people arguing on I-95 just north of Ives Dairy Road just after 6 a.m. Saturday. When FHP arrived at the area, they found Cittadini dead with clothes found next to her body.

Graphic video from the scene showed her body lying in the grass by the I-95 northbound lanes. CBS News Miami has learned that pieces of the clothing found next to Cittadini matched the color of the dress she was seen wearing in her Instagram story the night before she was found dead.

Miami-Dade Police's homicide detectives were also called to the scene and took over the investigation. Police said they were checking to see if nearby traffic cameras caught the incident and they were given a couple of vehicle descriptions as the investigation continued.

Later Saturday afternoon, police chased a black vehicle to Miramar and said over the radio they believed it was involved in a homicide. After ending in a crash, Pion was arrested.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, his criminal history includes carjacking, a felon in possession of a weapon and fleeing and eluding. This past August court records show he was arrested for battery and a stay-away order was issued. It does not say who requested that order.

Pion has been on probation since August of 2022.

Miami-Dade police said they are working closely with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Offie on the death of Cittadini. The department said Pion is a person of interest in the case, however, no formal charges have been filed yet.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding the incident or if they were driving nearby and witnessed what happened to contact police immediately.