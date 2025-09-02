Mom demands accountability after Homestead police arrest teen sons in incident caught on video

A mother is demanding accountability after her two teenage sons were taken down by Homestead Police in an encounter caught on camera.

18-year-old jailed, 15-year-old on home confinement

Deborah Negron's 18-year-old son remains in jail while her 15-year-old son is back home on confinement.

The incident happened Friday night following a football game at Harris Field Park. Cellphone video shows a group of officers holding the 18-year-old on the ground.

Negron told CBS News Miami she first learned something was wrong when her son called her. "Mom, they're arresting... and I'm getting arrested now," she recalled.

According to arrest documents, her eldest approached officers as they were arresting a juvenile and refused to leave when instructed. Police say he resisted, which led to his arrest. The juvenile being arrested, Negron said, was her 15-year-old son. She explained that he was told to leave the football field and he did.

"As my son was leaving, he said to the officer playing around, 'Oh, I'm not going to leave,' being sarcastic," Negron said.

Video from the incident shows the teen walking away, though it's unclear where he was heading.

Arrest documents state an officer tried to guide the 15-year-old by the arm and that he struck an officer with an open hand. That moment is not visible in the video reviewed by CBS News Miami.

"He wasn't actively resisting. He was moving his hand, as you can see in the video, but he was just protecting himself from having multiple police officers on top of him. He was not trying to harm anybody or be a criminal," Negron said.

Family questions police use of force

The 18-year-old is currently being held at the Metro West Detention Center. He was out on pretrial release for a previous charge. The 15-year-old is on home confinement until Sept. 19. His trial is scheduled for October. Both brothers face charges of resisting arrest and trespassing.

Negron said she has already contacted Homestead's police chief on Instagram. He assured her that the department takes allegations of excessive force seriously and would investigate thoroughly and fairly.

Still, she says she wants the police officers involved held accountable.

"They're not criminals. They were just scared of what was going on and instead of Homestead Police protecting them, they were using excessive force and that's just uncalled for. I don't want to have another parent have to see their child go through this," she said.

CBS News Miami has reached out to Homestead police multiple times about this incident but has not received a response. Negron says she plans to file a formal complaint against the department.