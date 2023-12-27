Missing Child Alert for Miami-Dade toddler Ava Gantt

MIAMI - A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Miami-Dade toddler.

Ava Gantt, 2, was last seen near SW 80th Street and 157th Place.

According to police, she may be with 22-year-old Dante Torres. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt and blue jeans. Torres has a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

They may be traveling in a 2017 silver Nissan Sentra with tag number NRJ C05.

According to police, Torres is Gantt's father and he has custody of her. They said he had made suicidal threats and the girl was with him at the time he went missing. However, they noted, that he had not made any threats to harm her.