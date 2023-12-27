Missing Miami-Dade girl Ava Gantt found safe

MIAMI - A Missing Child Alert for a Miami-Dade toddler has been canceled after she was found safe in West Palm Beach along with her father.

The alert was issued Wednesday morning for two-year-old Ava Gantt after she was last seen near SW 80th Street and 157th Place.

According to police, she was with her father, 22-year-old Dante Torres, and they were likely traveling in a 2017 silver Nissan Sentra.

According to police, Torres has custody of his daughter. They said he had made suicidal threats and the girl was with him at the time he went missing. However, they noted, that he had not made any threats to harm her.

Since Torres has custody of the girl, no charges are expected to be filed.