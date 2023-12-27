Watch CBS News
Missing Miami-Dade girl Ava Gantt found safe

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Missing Child Alert for Miami-Dade toddler canceled
Missing Child Alert for Miami-Dade toddler canceled 00:22

MIAMI - A Missing Child Alert for a Miami-Dade toddler has been canceled after she was found safe in West Palm Beach along with her father.

The alert was issued Wednesday morning for two-year-old Ava Gantt after she was last seen near SW 80th Street and 157th Place.

According to police, she was with her father, 22-year-old Dante Torres, and they were likely traveling in a 2017 silver Nissan Sentra.  

According to police, Torres has custody of his daughter. They said he had made suicidal threats and the girl was with him at the time he went missing. However, they noted, that he had not made any threats to harm her.  

Since Torres has custody of the girl, no charges are expected to be filed. 

December 27, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

