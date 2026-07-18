2 people killed after motorcycle hits tractor-trailer in Miramar, police say

A deadly crash unfolded early Saturday morning along US-27 in Miramar, according to the Miramar Police Department.

Investigators said it happened around 1:38 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Pines Boulevard. Two people who were on a motorcycle reportedly crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

As of publication, both motorcycle occupants' identities were being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Miramar Police said it appeared that traffic had slowed down on US-27 and that the motorcycle was unable to stop in time, leading to the collision.

Part of US-27 was shut down for the investigation, which remains active and ongoing. Miramar Police have promised to share more information as it becomes available.

It wasn't immediately clear if the nearby Mile Marker 40 fire may have impacted traffic at the time.