New Everglades wildfire in Broward burns thousands of acres, causes smoky conditions for metro areas

A new Everglades wildfire in west Broward County has burned thousands of acres and brought smoky conditions to nearby metro areas, according to state officials and CBS Miami meteorologists.

According to the Florida Forest Service's Watch Duty map, the Mile Marker 40 fire has burned 3,600 acres just west of US-27 and north of I-75.

As of Friday morning, it is 0% contained.

The Watch Duty map first reported the fire Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:35 p.m.

The fire has caused smoky conditions for some Broward residents, with people living in the area smelling smoke. No homes or structures have been threatened at the moment.

The NEXT Weather team is forecasting southwesterly wind that could push the smoke into northern portions of Broward and southern Palm Beach County in the afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated once we have more information.