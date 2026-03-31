Miramar woman says birds are invading the attic above her apartment, putting her health at risk

A woman in Miramar said birds have invaded the attic above her apartment, leaving their droppings all over her patio and creating a major health concern.

Sarah Goguen contacted CBS News Miami after repeatedly asking property management for help and seeing no resolution to the problem.

"They don't understand how big of a health hazard it is," Goguen said.

She said birds have nested in the attic above her bedroom. "They've been pooping all over the deck, there's nothing I can do, the volume of it is just crazy. I try to clean it and keep up with it, but something's got to be done," Goguen said.

How her apartment complex responded to her complaints

Goguen said she has been in contact with property management at her complex, the Eurus at Miramar on SW 124th Terrace, since last August, trying to get the issue fixed, but she said management has given her the runaround. "They've been cooing especially at night, like when they're roosting, you can see them fly in and out of the patio area all day long," Goguen said.

She said management brought in a pest control company to investigate, but did not follow the recommendation for remediation, which would require cutting into the ceiling of her bedroom. "They said, ' Oh no, there's no evidence of birds. ' I don't know what you're talking about. I don't know what the other company is talking about, either, and that's what they've gone off of," Goguen told CBS News Miami.

Now she believes the infestation is making her sick. "I started getting really sick in January, it's the itchy eyes, running nose, severe coughing all the time," Goguen said. "I've lived in Florida my whole life, I've never had Florida allergies, I don't usually take allergy medication, I've had to start, and absolutely nothing is helping."

Eurus at Miramar says there was no evidence of animal intrusion in Goguen's attic

A spokesperson with Eurus at Miramar shared this statement with CBS News Miami: "We take all resident concerns seriously and act promptly to investigate matters brought to our attention. After recently receiving the complaint, we inspected the unit and attic and engaged licensed third-party professionals. There was no evidence of birds, other animals, or signs of animal intrusion in the attic or Interior living spaces. While birds may occasionally be present on the roof, we are evaluating humane preventative measures to discourage nesting. We remain committed to maintaining the property and responding to resident concerns."

Goguen said the response isn't enough. "How many others are in similar situations, stuck because they can't afford an attorney or to move? I like my community. I just want them to fix the problem," she said.