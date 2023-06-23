Miramar police officer arrested after being accused of underage sex with teen

MIAMI -- An officer with the Miramar Police Department has been arrested in Hialeah after he was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl, according to a police report.

The mugshot of Miramar Officer Jose Hernandez. Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Jose Hernandez, 28, has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a police warrant.

Hernandez was released from jail after posting an $8,000 bond, according to court records.

Miami Gardens police were called to meet the girl on April 13 after she called 911 about a garbage bag she came across while out walking a dog, according to the police report.

The girl told police a dead body was inside the bag, which officers concluded was not the case but her behavior raised concern.

"When officers arrived, they saw the victim screaming erratically and pointing at a garbage bag," the police warrant says. "Officers inspected the garbage bag and determined there was no deceased body and that the victim appeared to be suffering a mental health crisis. The victim appeared dirty, frantic, and unkempt. The victim said she was not taking her medication."

One of the officers asked the girl for her parents' information and she gave them her phone. One of the officers saw that she has been communicating via text with Hernandez, and that text messages suggested the two had been involved in a sexual relationship. One of the text messages revolved around if the officer had impregnated the teen, according to the court documents.

The Miami Gardens officer found a picture of Hernandez in his Miramar police uniform, according to the arrest warrant.